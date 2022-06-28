KIRPAL Dhaliwal likes a challenge, so as he approaches his 40th birthday he’s completed a 47-mile run on a route which included every significant place that has shaped his life. He’s also well on the way to raising £7,000 for Stratford and Birmingham foodbanks.

He ran the distance in a single day, starting at 8am on Saturday, 11th June, and finishing at 6pm.

Kirpal said he chose to support the foodbanks because he believes it’s a travesty that in a developed country like Britain people are having to rely on foodbanks to survive.

There was a big cheer from his family as Kirpal Dhaliwal recently crossed the finishing line at his Hunts Road home after his 47-mile run, his wife Rosy along with children Jovun, aged 10, Nayan, nine, and Ishaari, two, having supported him all through the gruelling challenge. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I ran through the places I grew up in and that have shaped my life,” Kirpal told the Herald. “I grew up in Sutton Coldfield and was educated there and now Stratford is my home where I live with my wife, Rosy, and three children. The initial plan was a 40-mile run but I underestimated the distance. However, I have now completed the run of my life from Sutton to Stratford.”

His route included Sutton Coldfield, Streetly, Great Barr, West Bromwich, Smethwick, Handsworth, Birmingham city centre, Sparkhill, southern Birmingham, onto the Stratford Canal and then home to Stratford.

Before his challenge, Kirpal made sure he was in tip-top condition by completing the recent Shakespeare Marathon in Stratford and instead of driving from his home in Stratford to his place of work in Leamington, he often ran.

While he was prepared for the feat of endurance and had the backing of family, friends and fellow runners, some of whom joined him on stretches of the route, he admits the last ten miles were hard.

“I was like a zombie at times but I wasn’t going to throw the towel in, I just kept putting one foot in front of the other. I was mentally drained by mile 44 but when I got into Stratford and ran up the Banbury Road, close to my home, I was joined by my wife Rosy on her bike with our two-year-old and our two boys, aged nine and ten, who were running along with their friends and there was a posse of Bridgetown School boys that joined in too as I ran the final leg.

“The last mile was up to Trinity Mead and then back to the Bridgetown estate where I live.”

The run, as well as representing Kirpal’s life story, was an opportunity to raise money for many people who are not as fortunate as others and who are struggling to get food on the table.

“I was born in Handsworth, and now live in Stratford. This particular journey makes me feel very appreciative of the life I have today and the importance of where I came from,” Kirpal said. “It was a challenge to raise the bar in the run-up to my 40th birthday at the end of this month.

“I did the London Marathon in 2012 so I like to do a physical and tough challenge.

“I wanted to do it for a good cause which I could link to myself, like foodbanks where there is a huge demand from people in this area who can’t afford to get food on the table.

“Foodbanks are amazing charities which hugely benefit from public donations and without the foodbanks many families would struggle to survive.”

To support Kirpal’s fundraising, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kirpal-singh-dhaliwal.