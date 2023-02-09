A LANDMARK was returned to Alcester last week when the globe sculpture was replaced in its usual spot after undergoing some restoration work.

The giant steel sphere, which has been on the roundabout by Priory Road, Swan Street and Evesham Road since 1995, was built by Alcester-based theme park train manufacturer Severn Lamb, but was removed at the beginning of December.

It was reinstalled on 1st February looking pristine, thanks again to Severn Lamb with the help of woodchipper manufacturer GreenMech, which removed the structure by crane and had it shot blasted at its King’s Coughton factory. Severn Lamb then took charge, restoring its original shape and giving it a fresh lick of paint and stronger lettering on the sculpture’s message: ‘Peace on Earth, goodwill to all’.