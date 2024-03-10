See and purchase complete set of photos here: https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p788508822

THERE were some cool cats in Ettington last weekend for the Colourpoint Cat Club champion-ship show which attracted 58 entrants from all over the country.

Cat fanciers were in for a treat at the community centre in Ettington which has hosted such shows previously but this year saw a welcome return to the venue with cats arriving from Somerset, Bristol, London and Lincoln-shire.