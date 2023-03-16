Home   News   Article

Edward the dachshund from Henley-in-Arden wins Best in Breed at Crufts

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 19:00, 16 March 2023
Edward the ten-month-old smooth-haired dachshund won a coveted Best in Breed rosette at Crufts on Saturday.

He was one of 26 winners in the Herald patch to scoop accolades at the dog show that took place at Birmingham NEC last weekend.

Owner Craig Young, 29, from Henley, said the win was in part down to Edward’s personality. “He’s just very nice, has super temperament and just loves to show, which is really helpful.

