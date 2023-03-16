Edward the ten-month-old smooth-haired dachshund won a coveted Best in Breed rosette at Crufts on Saturday.

He was one of 26 winners in the Herald patch to scoop accolades at the dog show that took place at Birmingham NEC last weekend.

Owner Craig Young, 29, from Henley, said the win was in part down to Edward’s personality. “He’s just very nice, has super temperament and just loves to show, which is really helpful.