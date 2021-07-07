Puppy mascot Harry Kanine says: 'C'mon En-grrr-land!'
Like his namesake, England footballer Harry Kane, he’s usually first on the ball, but alas is often too distracted by a chew toy or a tempting Scooby snack.
Meet Harry Kanine, arguably the cutest Euro 2020 mascot in the Stratford district – well, as discovered by the Herald so far.
Harry, the canine version, lives at the New Inn at Clifford Chambers with his owners the Woodley family who have run the pub for almost 30 years.
Mum and dad Amanda and Michael are helped in the business by chef son Charles and his sister Chloe.
Charles, a Birmingham City fan, said that 14-week-old French bulldog Harry had definitely been a lucky charm. “He has absolutely been behind England’s success 100 per cent.”
As the Herald went to press on Wednesday afternoon, Charles was confident pooch Harry’s positive influence would continue. “We are going to win definitely, it will be an England victory all the way.”
Pleased to see the pub busy again following restrictions easing, especially with football fans coming in to watch the Euros, Charles said although it had been tough the business had weathered the Covid storm.
“We’ve had a rebrand, a refurb, created a patio outdoor and updated our menu. We now have a rock oven which means we can cook your steak in front of you – a theatre at your table.”
So if England go through to the final is it steak for Harry?
“Absolutely. And if we lose he’ll revert to his original name, Oscar,” laughed Charles.