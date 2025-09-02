A LITTER of adorable police puppies have been named after inspirational policewomen.

Among them is puppy Elizabeth, known operationally as Lizzie, named after well-known Stratford resident and disability campaigner Elizabeth Dixon.

Another of the German shepherd puppies is called Kay, in honour of Kay Lenyk, who became the first female mounted officer in the West Midlands in June 1985. Her duties included policing football matches and disorders before retiring in 1997.

The three remaining puppies are named Campbell, Gray and Ash.

Elizabeth Dixon with the police puppy named after her

Last week, West Midlands Police invited Elizabeth and Kay to the dog training centre – overseen by Inspector Rachel Crump – and surprised them with the news that the puppies would be named after them.

“I was completely taken aback when the inspector said, ‘Meet Puppy Elizabeth’, I was overwhelmed and in tears,” Elizabeth told the Herald. “I feel humbled, it is such an honour.”

Retired dog handler Elizabeth, 77, joined West Midlands Police in 1973, and in 1977 was the first female to join the dog unit and was partnered with Czar, a German shepherd. Together they formed a successful team and on their first shift even found two burglars in a pitch-black scrapyard in Birmingham.

Looking back at her years as a dog handler, Elizabeth told the Herald: “It was a really special part of my service. I was the first female dog handler in England, but I didn’t realise the significance of it. It took me two or three attempts to be accepted because they’d never had a woman before.

“Women had only just had equal pay then – before that they only got 90 per cent of what the men got. That’s how it was in those days.

“We even had to wear skirts while at work – but I went and brought a pair of trousers from BHS that I wore on night duty.”

After Czar retired following six years together, Elizabeth said she decided not to stay with the unit as it was a big commitment to be constantly with the dog.

“I feel blessed to have had such a great job until I got injured,” she added.

Elizabeth with Czar

In 1986 Elizabeth was involved in a serious car accident while on duty and it changed her life forever.

Aged 39 when the accident happened, Elizabeth recalled: “They told me in the spinal injuries unit that it takes years to adjust to being a wheelchair user. It took me a while to get going, but I dealt with it. But then I’d try and go into the bank in Stratford and couldn’t get in because back then they didn’t have wheelchair access. So I started complaining.

“Twenty years in the police gives you a good voice. I started asking questions to try and get people to take action.”

Elizabeth and Kay with their puppies

Since then, Elizabeth has become invaluable as a disability adviser in Stratford and has advised many organisations, from councils to the RSC.

Meanwhile, with puppy Lizzie having melted her heart, Elizabeth says she will be following her process keenly.

“She’s got a way to go. In about ten weeks she will leave the unit and got to a puppy walker. When she returns at ten months she will be assessed to see if she’s suitable for training as a police dog.”

Insp Crump added: “It was a real honour to welcome both Elizabeth and Kay to our training centre. They got to meet some of our working dogs and we finished the visit by surprising them with meeting the puppies. It was a very special moment.

“Our dogs and their handlers are integral to the work that we do in keeping the West Midlands safe and catching criminals.

Elizabeth Dixon with Czer

“The team including our kennel staff and volunteers are so passionate about our police dogs and puppies. The bond really is unbreakable.

“I can’t wait to see how these puppies get on. We hope that they grow to be as inspirational as the very women they were all named after.”

