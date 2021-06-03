HAMMOCKS, fairy lights, dangling vines, water fountains and insect homes were just some of the details in pupils’ dazzling designs for a peace garden competition.

Three Stratford primary schools rose to the challenge of designing a garden around a peace pole in a competition set by the Rotary Club – with a peace pole of its own as the first prize.

Stratford Rotarian Gilly Rushton said: “The idea for a peace pole originated in Japan following World War II. It is a monument that displays the message ‘May peace prevail on Earth’ in the language of its location, with additional translations also added.

“It has been recognised by the UN as one of the accepted international symbols of peace. Over 300,000 have been planted worldwide.

Bridgetown Primary School pupils, from left, Jack Rosenthal, aged 10 (1st), Daisy McLean, 10 (2nd), and Scarlet Wheeler, 10 (3rd), pictured with head teacher Jane Tailby received their Rotary Peace Pole Garden Competition prizes from Gilly Rushton and Cliff Armstrong, club president. Photo: Mark Williamson B30/5/21/6389. (47559482)

“We are working with schools to encourage a culture of peace. Our schools can link up with peace pole schools from all over the world, giving them the opportunity to learn more about issues and solutions that pupils from other countries are facing.”

The competition was open to primary pupils in the Heart of England area, with each designing and drawing a garden they thought would be peaceful, which pupils could spend time in. They also had to include a short brief about what peace meant to them.

Stratford Rotary Club organised local judging, picking nine winners, and then submitted the top three to the regional finals. There they competed against schools from places including Coventry and Rugby, but Stratford’s artistry shone through, scooping the top three regional spots as well.

Gilly said: “We were amazed by the creativity of the designs and the often moving brief of why pupils thought peace was so important today. Over 80 entries were received from Stratford schools and choosing winners was a real challenge.

“We were thrilled when we found out that Stratford had won the top three designs, and that Jack Rosenthal, ten, was the overall winner.

“We knew that Jack’s entry was outstanding, a clear design that would be easy for the school to install, yet so vibrant. Jack said in his description that what he wanted from his garden was ‘a place to reflect about peace on Earth and how lucky we are to be in this time. You can go there to calm down and escape from all worries and cares’.”

Jack winning entry (47554243)

As regional winner, Bridgetown Primary was also presented with bedding plants for the peace garden provided by Stratford Rotary Club. The peace pole will be formally presented in mid-June, by which time it will have been inscribed with the message of peace in eight languages, which the school has chosen as Chinese, French, Polish, Romanian, Turkish, Spanish, Bulgarian and English.

The winners also received a certificate and Amazon vouchers.

Bridgetown Primary

1st Prize Jack Rosenthal (also district 1st winner)

2nd Prize Daisy McClean

3rd Prize Scarlet Wheeler

Stratford upon Avon Primary

1st Prize Myriam Rambaud (also district runner up)

2nd Prize Edie Lewis

3rd Prize Isabella Pritchard

Shottery St Andrews Primary

1st Prize Ava Gibbons (also district runner up)

2nd Prize Charlotte Pugh

3rd Prize Jessica Brown