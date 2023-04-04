Year 4 pupils at Bridgetown Primary School took to the stage last week performing in their version of The Lion King with music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice.

The African savannah came to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journeyed from Pride Rock to the jungle... and back again, in the coming-of-age tale.

The show based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios' film of the same name was directed by teachers Kate Element and Lucy Coaché.