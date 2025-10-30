Lower Clopton Farm sells 10,000 pumpkins as families come to enjoy fun in the mud
IT has been pumpkins galore once again at Lower Clopton Farm this year, with owner Richard Baldwyn believing he has sold around 10,000.
The farm grows 20 varieties of pumpkins, from small squashes through to larger pumpkins that come in a range of colours. This is the eighth year the farm has hosted pumpkin picking in October.
“People really enjoy it because they can come and see a variation and get a collection then go on their doorstep,” Richard said. “We’ve seen it really grow because people can come here and they can pick exactly what they want.
“This year’s been good because the weather’s been good, last year it was horrendous, but to be honest some people enjoy the mud as much as it is dry.
“Being muddy is part of the fun. People still want to come out and take pictures and get selfies with all the pumpkins.”
Pumpkin picking has grown in popularity over the years, and Richard enjoys seeing families make the most of their day out.
“It’s a real event for the kids in half term now to come and pick their own pumpkins and carve them and sit and ride in the wheelbarrows. They love it, laughing and having a joke, even if they fall in the mud, they remember it.
“It’s those memories they’re creating growing up. It’s like a family tradition now. I’ll come back every year and get the pumpkins.”