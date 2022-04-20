Pulling on the art strings ahead of charity auction

THE Air Ambulance could receive money for old rope thanks to a tree surgeon’s artwork.

Tree Surgeon Chris Wyatt with his relief artwork of Sycamore Gap (55934157)

Chris Wyatt, managing director and senior arborist at CTS Forestry and Arboriculture, is to auction off the artwork he made using old climbing cords – an image of Sycamore Gap, a famous beauty spot next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

“In my job we accumulate all these old ropes,” said Chris, who is based at Moreton Morrell. “So I thought I’d try and form a landscape picture of this really quite special tree, Sycamore Gap next to Hadrian’s Wall. I used to love drawing when I was younger and I’ve done some sculpture with chainsaws and wood, but this was something I really enjoyed doing, and hopefully we can auction it off to raise money for this vital service.