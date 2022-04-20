Pulling on the art strings ahead of charity auction
THE Air Ambulance could receive money for old rope thanks to a tree surgeon’s artwork.
Chris Wyatt, managing director and senior arborist at CTS Forestry and Arboriculture, is to auction off the artwork he made using old climbing cords – an image of Sycamore Gap, a famous beauty spot next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.
“In my job we accumulate all these old ropes,” said Chris, who is based at Moreton Morrell. “So I thought I’d try and form a landscape picture of this really quite special tree, Sycamore Gap next to Hadrian’s Wall. I used to love drawing when I was younger and I’ve done some sculpture with chainsaws and wood, but this was something I really enjoyed doing, and hopefully we can auction it off to raise money for this vital service.