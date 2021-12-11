Pub's plans will cut off 'escape route'

A POPULAR village pub has been granted planning permission to put up a pergola and add seating to cater for drinkers and diners happier braving the weather rather than sitting indoors.

The Bell in Shottery which hopes to expand its outdoor area.. (53654518)

And pub bosses are also set to put a fence around the edge of their garden, even though there are worries from some neighbours that this could put pedestrians at risk who currently walk on the grass to get out of the way of buses trying to navigate the narrow roads.

Members of Stratford District Council’s planning committee granted permission for the owners of the Bell Inn, in Shottery, to make the changes.

Agent Helen Binns, speaking on behalf of brewers Greene King, said the plans had come forward following a change in habits in the wake of the pandemic.

She said: “Establishments that have a good quality outdoor space and good quality covered seating areas are more financially stable than those that don’t and thus

are more likely to survive.

“People have a clear preference to sit outdoors where possible and the current direction of travel of the pandemic is only going to reinforce this trend over the coming months.”

And she added that the fencing, which had prompted a number of objections from neighbours, had only been introduced because residents feared children would run from the beer garden and into the road.

“It seems we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t,” she said but explained that the fencing did not actually need planning permission.

Members of the planning committee also heard from neighbour Mark Reilly who said: “This is in a conservation area and on a walking route to Anne Hathaway’s Cottage. One of the main concerns for residents is the pedestrian safety which we feel would be compromised by having borders put around. We feel this should not be passed on the grounds of public safety.”

He was also unhappy that one of two trees in the beer garden – a large conifer – would be removed as part of the plans.

Ward member Cllr David Curtis (Lib Dem, Shottery) said: “As you have heard, residents have raised a number of concerns regarding this application and while we are mindful of the need to encourage local businesses, we also have a duty of care to our residents and to consider any negative impact on our conservation areas.”

In papers to the committee, Cllr Curtis objected to the scheme, saying: “Currently pedestrians are able to step off the pavement onto the existing green space adjacent to the pavement but if a fence is placed on, or close to the boundary (less than a metre) pedestrians will be placed in danger as there will be no ‘escape route’.

“This is not an occasional hazard but a daily and frequent occurrence as this is a ‘rat-run’ from Alcester Road to Evesham Road and during school hours there are numerous school bus journeys.”

But councillors voted in favour of the scheme. Cllr Matt Jennings (Con, Henley) said: “I have a lot of sympathy for the residents around there but the highways issues are nothing to do with us. This is all about a pergola and fixed seating.”