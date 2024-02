FURIOUS parents have slammed Stratford’s bus services for constant lateness and no-shows.

Many are extremely worried that their teenagers and children travelling to school and college are left stranded in the cold and dark.

Cropped shot of empty seats on a public bus.

Stagecoach Midlands’ X19, 27, 28 and 15 services are most slated, with the X19 topping the list for least reliable and dubbed a “nightmare”.