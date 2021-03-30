New bar to open in Stratford as entrepreneurs make a return to the town

TWO hospitality entrepreneurs will be opening a new bar later this year in the same Stratford street where their journey began.

Sue and Rachel Hawkins opened No 6 Union Street 27 years ago and, after opening numerous bars around the Cotswolds area, they’re back in town to launch their tenth venture.

The Union Street site was originally called The Phoenix Inn and Sue and her niece Rachel believe the time is right for The Phoenix to rise from the ashes. Sue told the Herald: “27 years ago seems so long ago, it’s incredible. We are delighted to be back in Stratford and we cannot wait to open.”

After extensive refurbishment, the bar is hoping to open in late May or early June, depending on the government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Sue added: “I think people have a desire to get back to the pub in a big way, so we’re going to monitor the restrictions and open when the time is right, but we’ll be having a lot of fun when we do.”

Previous ventures from Sue and Rachel include Bar Hum Bug, Embargo, Fox and Goose at Armscote, The George in Shipston, The Bell at Stow, Stuart House and The Milton Hare.

For more details on the new

project, email info@phoenixstratford.co.uk or search @phoenixstratford on Instagram.