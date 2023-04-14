Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Preliminary work to prepare the Three Tuns pub in Alcester for restoration has been carried out

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:00, 14 April 2023

WORK has finally been carried out at a fire-damaged pub as preparations take place for the restoration of the Grade-II listed building.

A temporary plastic roof has been placed over the Three Tuns pub in Alcester to protect the internal structures, stabilisation brackets have been installed to the party wall with the Sue Ryder shop next door and scaffolding has been removed from inside the building.

How the Three Tuns looked following the devastating fire on 17th April 2021. Photo: Mark Williamson A23/4/21/7382. (63557266)
How the Three Tuns looked following the devastating fire on 17th April 2021. Photo: Mark Williamson A23/4/21/7382. (63557266)

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council confirmed that architect’s drawings for the building’s restoration have been prepared. These have been sent to a consultant to assist with the preparation of a heritage statement. They added that they were also awaiting further planning documents from the owner’s agent so that the application to restore the building can finally be submitted.

Alcester All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE