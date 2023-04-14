WORK has finally been carried out at a fire-damaged pub as preparations take place for the restoration of the Grade-II listed building.

A temporary plastic roof has been placed over the Three Tuns pub in Alcester to protect the internal structures, stabilisation brackets have been installed to the party wall with the Sue Ryder shop next door and scaffolding has been removed from inside the building.

How the Three Tuns looked following the devastating fire on 17th April 2021. Photo: Mark Williamson A23/4/21/7382. (63557266)

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council confirmed that architect’s drawings for the building’s restoration have been prepared. These have been sent to a consultant to assist with the preparation of a heritage statement. They added that they were also awaiting further planning documents from the owner’s agent so that the application to restore the building can finally be submitted.