Pub owner lodges appeal after being told to demolish his unlawfully-built Stratford pub

A PUB owner has appealed against an enforcement notice which demands that the building, in Shottery, is demolished.

Rakesh Singh, 57, built the Cask N Tandoor pub next to his Burnside Hotel in Church Lane despite not having the correct planning permission.

His retrospective planning application was turned down by Stratford District Council, which on 12th August issued an enforcement notice requiring Mr Singh to demolish the building within six months.

However, that notice was subject to an appeal - which the Herald was told has now been lodged with SDC. Almost all enforcement appeals are heard by a planning inspector who can consider the evidence submitted by interested parties via written representations, a hearing or an inquiry. When the decision is made, there is no statutory right to challenge it in the High Court, however, the rules of judicial review do apply and a challenge could be made this way if the strict criteria is met.

The pub is in the grounds of the Burnside Hotel, Shottery.

SDC had granted Mr Singh planning permission for a new building to replace a timber shed that would feature two new en-suite bedrooms and a plant room, but instead he opened the Cask N Tandoor pub, a structure twice the size of what he had permission for.

It caused outrage among nearby neighbours, including the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust which said the new building intrudes onto its land.

Should the appeal fail, the enforcement notice requires Mr Singh to demolish the single-storey pub, which has been serving punters – with a licence – since last year, and remove all the materials within six months. It also demands the removal of the pub’s outdoor patio/seating area and a gabion wall structure – with eight months allowed to carry out the work.

The Herald reported last month that Mr Singh was going to make another attempt to get retrospective approval for the development. Raj Manhas, the general manager of the Burnside Hotel, said the new application would aim to deal with the reasons given by the council for refusal last time. These included environmental, ecological and heritage issues.

The enforcement notice states: “In the absence of a planning permission with conditions to control the use of the pub building and associated outdoor seating area, it is considered that there is the potential for there to be a detrimental impact on the residential amenity of nearby residential properties through noise and disturbance.”

The notice also cites the “overdevelopment of the site” and “the erosion of an important open area that contributes to the landscape and character setting” of Shottery.