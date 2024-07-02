THE landlord of an historic pub in Wootton Wawen says he’s been made to feel like a criminal for painting a bull’s head on the side of a listed building.

Martin Peel has run the Bull’s Head – a Marston’s pub – for three years now and recently commissioned a local artist to paint an eight-foot high mural of a Hereford bull but he’s now fallen foul of planning laws and been instructed to remove the image from the pub which is 500 years old and Grade II listed.

Bullish … Martin Peel is fighting to keep the the bull mural on the side of the Grade II list Bull’s Head at Wootton Wawen. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford District Council, planning enforcement officer wrote to Mr Peel last Friday and told him the mural has got to be removed as soon as possible within four weeks at the latest as he hadn’t got listed building consent; retrospective planning permission is not an option.