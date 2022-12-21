A STUDLEY pub has reopened after a £230,000 makeover and has welcomed a new landlady whose parents once managed the venue.

The Swan Inn on the High Street has been given a full refit to make it more open plan as well as adding nine large screens, three illuminated darts boards and a new pool table.

The Swan has plenty of screens to watch live sport. (61460286)

The pub reopens with Julie Clarke in charge.

Julie, who has been in the pub trade for 15 years, said: “I was so excited when the opportunity at The Swan came up. My parents used to run a pub here and I always enjoyed a night out here with my friends, so it is a bit like a homecoming for me.

“We really want to make this pub the heart of the community. We are open to everyone and we know times are tough but we want to be a place where people feel they can come in rather than be alone at home, no matter how much they have to spend. The heating will be on and this will always be a welcoming environment.”

Julie added: “The old skittles room has been knocked through so everything is now part of one big pub and that has really given it the wow factor. We have had great feedback so far and we can’t wait to welcome more people through the doors.”

The pub, which is part the Craft Union Pub Company, is also pet friendly with dog biscuits on the bar.