Actor Samuel West broke the news of the death of his mother, Prunella Scales, this morning, Tuesday.

Sharing the family announcement from himself and his brother Joseph on X, they said: “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday [Monday]. She was 93. Although dementia force her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.

“Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024. She is survived by her two sons and one stepdaughter, her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Timothy West and Prunella Scales

“We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life; her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”

As well as starring in cult TV show Fawlty Towers, Pru was a renowned stage actor and appeared on stage in Stratford early in her career.

Paying respects, a spokesperson for the Royal Shakespeare Company said: “We are so sad to hear of the death of Prunella Scales. Prunella appeared at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre near the beginning of her career in the mid 1950s, with roles including Juliet in Measure for Measure, and Nerissa in The Merchant of Venice.

The Merchant of Venice,1956, Prunella Scales as Nerissa. Photo: Angus McBean

“Her extensive screen credits included the inimitable Sybil in Fawlty Towers, but she was equally at home in the theatre where she demonstrated her extraordinary versatility in plays by the likes of Wilde, Chekhov, Pinter and Alan Bennett.

“Our thoughts are with Samuel and Joe, and with her wider family and friends.”