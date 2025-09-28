Proud traditions on display at Forest of Arden Agricultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match

THE time-honoured traditions of the countryside were on proud display on Sunday as the Forest of Arden Agricultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match held its annual competition at Ragley Home Farms at Arrow near Alcester.

From the steady hum of vintage tractors to the rhythmic clip of horses’ hooves, spectators were treated to a living exhibition of ploughing in its many forms. Classes included modern reversible tractors, classic machines from the mid-20th century, with a ever-impressive heavy horse team from Cambridge which demonstrated the patient power that once formed the backbone of British agriculture.

Dozens of competitors took part in the popular event, which drew visitors from across Warwickshire and beyond to celebrate the skills that have shaped farming life for generations. For first time in 25 years there was also a demonstration of steam cable cultivation featuring two ploughing steam engines using winding drums to pull a plough by cable.

Alongside the ploughing, hedge-layers competed to produce the neatest and most effective traditional boundaries, a skill still valued for its ability to provide vital habitats for wildlife. Judges examined every cut and stake with a keen eye, rewarding precision, strength and respect for the age-old craft. A particular highlight saw Gabrielle Seymour, daughter of host Lord Hertford, take first prize in the hedging novice class, with Richard Aylett and Alwyn Davies taking top honours with three ploughing class wins each.

During the day there was also a display from the Warwickshire Beagles, Bizza Walter’s Greyface Dartmoor sheep and Graham Band’s stationary engines as well as a wide variety of over 30 local trades.

The event was as much a social gathering as a competition, with rural families, farming enthusiasts and supporters enjoying refreshments, trade stands and a chance to catch up with neighbours. With fine weather adding to the atmosphere, the Forest of Arden match once again proved why it remains a highlight of the rural calendar, linking past and present in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside.

Former national plough champion Ken Brain from Chipping Campden competed on his 1961 Fordson at the Forest of Arden Agrigcultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match at Ragley Home Farm in Arrow on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Carolyn Truss was pictured leading shire horses Max and William worked by ploughman Robert Clarke at the Forest of Arden Agrigcultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match at Ragley Home Farm in Arrow on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Former national plough champion Ken Brain from Chipping Campden competed on his 1961 Fordson at the Forest of Arden Agrigcultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match at Ragley Home Farm in Arrow on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Former national plough champion Ken Brain from Chipping Campden competed on his 1961 Fordson at the Forest of Arden Agrigcultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match at Ragley Home Farm in Arrow on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jeff Taylor, aged 81, from Tewkesbury pictured taking in the scene as he worked with his 1955 Ferguson TEF Diesel.

