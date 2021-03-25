Protests over hay cut erupt on riverside

Concerned residents clashed with council officers on Stratford riverside yesterday in an attempt to halt a hay cut on the flood meadow.

(Contains some strong language)

The decision to do the hay cut, announced with just 24 hours notice, was greeted with protests from those who feared the action could impact on nesting birds.

Former Stratford mayor Cyril Bennis was one of those attempting to stop the work and raised concerns about the work with Tony Perks Deputy Chief Executive of Stratford District Council at the scene.

Police were also in attendance at the protest.

The district council and Stratford Town Trust, said the cut was necessary now to help wildflower species and enable ecologists to determine if further work was needed to restore the flood meadow, an ambition which is part of the Stratford Riverside Corridor project.

They added that an ecologist had attended prior to the cut to check for any impact on nesting birds.

For more on this story read the Herald.