IT’S business as usual or is it?

Stratford BID officially launched its business plan last Thursday and while a handful of those opposed to the BID in its current format gathered outside the Hotel du Vin in Rother Street to protest against the BID board, its chairman, Rich Jones, said the two-hour informal launch had gone “very well”.

Protesters aim to block BID’s return

However, nagging questions about the BID’s new five-year plan refuse to go away and have become more prominent in the run up to the BID vote which starts today (Friday).