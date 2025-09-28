Protesters keep up their fight over potential for thousands of new homes north of Stratford

CAMPAIGNERS against the idea of building 6,800 homes in a new settlement north of Stratford now fear that the number has swelled to 10,000.

The suggestion the area, between the villages of Bearley and Wilmcote, could be built on is contained in the draft South Warwickshire Local Plan (SWLP) along with 11 other options.

Councillors and officials from Stratford and Warwick district councils – who’re jointly preparing the Local Plan – are currently considering the public response to the latest draft. A revised draft – responding to the public’s reaction – is expected to be published before the end of the year.

Protesters from the two villages keep up their fight against potential development of thousands of homes.

Meanwhile, on Saturday more than 120 people staged a protest in Bearley to voice their opposition to the idea of building what they say is a town on their doorstep.

Demanding that planners “Ban the Plan”, the protest follows a similar demonstration held outside Mary Arden’s Farm in Wilmcote a few weeks ago.

The campaigners say that such an enormous housing scheme would encroach upon a building of priceless historic value – the place where Shakespeare’s mother grew up – if it were allowed to go ahead.

The Bearley protest took place at Cade Hill in front of farmland that would be swamped by housing if the Bearley/Wilmcote suggestion was given the green light.

Guy Esnouf, who chairs the Bearley campaign against the proposed scheme, told the Herald that more than 1,000 local people had registered their opposition to the idea.

He said: “The people of Bearley and Wilmcote still haven’t been told how many houses the councils want to build here. The original proposal was 6,800, but since then even more land has been made available, so the figure could now be up to 10,000.

“We call on the councils to come clean on what their plans are. The Bearley/Wilmcote plan would create a massive housing estate on the northern edge of Stratford.

“It would mean permanent gridlock on the Birmingham Road and beyond.”