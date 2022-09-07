Protesters in Stratford demand higher standards in government as Liz Truss becomes PM

AS Boris exited and Liz entered, one Stratford group held a timely reminder of the principles of behaviour for those in public office.

Compass members hold up the seven principles of public life ahead of Liz Truss becoming PM this week. (59118057)

On Monday lunchtime (5th September), the Stratford Compass group held a short protest outside the Conservative HQ in Trinity Street. A dozen members held up the key words from the seven principles of public life. Also known as the Nolan principles, the seven tenets were established under the chairmanship of Lord Nolan in 1994 and announced by the then prime minister John Major.

Stratford Compass was established in 2021 and is a cross-party political group that advocates for an equal, democratic and sustainable future.