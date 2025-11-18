Protesters highlight health fears during second consultation into Barford quarry plans

A CAMPAIGN group opposing plans for a 220-acre sand and gravel quarry at Barford said they were shocked after finding out an Oxford college tried to convince the village school about the benefits of the scheme.

A second public consultation into the plans, submitted by Smiths Concretes, started last week. If successful, the quarry will be built on land at Wasperton Farm, 350 metres away from Barford, and could be in operation for 15 years.

The land is owned by St John’s College and its bursar wrote to the headteacher of Barford St Peter’s Primary School in 2023, offering the chance of college representatives to visit the school and explain to the children the benefits of the materials being mined at the quarry.

The Stop The Barford Quarry campaign group, which has been fighting the plans since 2015, said it was totally inappropriate.

Group member and retired GP Malcolm Ekykn said that the children are not old enough to understand the health concerns which have been raised about particles from the quarry.

The fight against the planned quarry has been going on for years. Photo: Mark Williamson B31/5/22/2848.

Through research at the Royal Society of Medicine, Malcolm has collected papers on the problems with silicosis and whether it was a particular problem within the aggregate industry.

“Humans are unwittingly the recipients of passive inhalation of dust, particularly microscopic dust, which is invisible to the naked eye,” he told the Herald. “Its so small, but it’s that dust called PM10 and PM2.5 that does the most harm. Silica is a very common mineral in the Earth’s crust. When you start disturbing it, it releases particles of silica. If it’s inhaled into the lung, it does a lot of damage and can lead to silicosis, a slow onset disease to which there is no cure.”

Malcolm, 77, claimed people who worked around silica particles were diagnosed with silicosis and that nearby residents in Barford would be at risk.

The site was the subject of a planning application by another sand and gravel company in the 1980s, but this was rejected in a High Court judgement on the grounds that it was fertile soil and also there was no proven need at that time, Malcolm continued.

“It is still the same soil as it was 50 years ago,” he added. “It's an important contributor to our food security nationally, not just locally.”

The campaign group hopes to persuade planners to reject the application, which is expected to be debated in the spring.

Warwickshire County Council has backed the site, saying it will help provide resources for building projects in the area.

Malcolm responded: “We do need development in the country for the economy’s sake, such as building and maintaining hospitals and schools, but if you’re mining this close to where people live there's going to be problems.”

A spokesperson for St John’s College said: “St John’s College responded to letters sent by the headteacher and pupils of the local primary school. Back in March 2023, the principal bursar offered to visit and discuss the concerns with pupils of St Peter’s Primary School to help alleviate potential anxieties. We have not received a response from the school on this offer.”

Ray Chambers, general manager at Smiths Concrete, told the Herald: “We recently submitted an updated planning application to Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) on our plans for a much-needed new sand and gravel quarry at Wasperton Farm. This is a standard step in the minerals planning process and WCC is now consulting on the updated proposals.

“The information we provided has been prepared by recognised and qualified experts in their respective fields and sets out all aspects of our proposed operations. This incudes the potential for dust and noise generation and how they will be minimised and mitigated, together with an assessment of any potential health impacts.

“Stringent controls underpin modern quarrying and these follow government policy and the work of regulators and NGOs over many years to ensure people and the environment are protected.”

He added: “Local construction projects across Warwickshire depend on a secure, sustainable supply of sand and gravel… without secure supplies more material would need to be brought into Warwickshire from further afield, adding to traffic volumes across the county’s roads, as well as increasing emissions and costs.”