CAMPAIGNERS concerned about the state of the NHS will be staging a demonstration on Saturday (28th January).

South Warwickshire Keep our NHS Public (SWKONP) are holding events in Alcester, Studley and Leamington as part of a national day of action arranged by the group, Keep Our NHS Public.

The protest is in response to what is being called an ‘immediate NHS crisis’ which protesters say has resulted in unacceptable and dangerous delays in emergency care, and widespread industrial action.

Campaigners hope to draw public attention to the reasons for the problems and show solidarity with NHS workers who have been striking over a pay dispute. There will be stands will be in Alcester High Street, 11am-1pm, outside Aldi in Studley, 2.30pm-4.30pm and at Leamington Town Hall, 11am-1pm.

Anna Pollert, secretary of SWKONP, said: “We are right behind NHS staff, who are taking action not just for themselves, but for a safe NHS for all of us. We need to stop staff leaving the system because of low pay and stress - they’ve had a 20% fall in real pay in the last ten years and there are 132,000 staff vacancies.

“Britain is the sixth wealthiest country in the world, and yet people are needlessly dying There are 7.1 million people on hospital waiting lists and there aren’t enough beds – 22,000 have been cut in the last ten years.

“The government has deliberately underfunded the NHS and it must now give NHS staff a proper pay rise and re-invest in the NHS to again provide excellent treatment for us all.”