Protest over fears new homes could swamp Warwickshire village where Shakespeare’s mum lived

CAMPAIGNERS who’re fearful that the home of Shakespeare’s mother in Wilmcote will be swamped by a massive new housing development are staging a demonstration this Saturday (23rd August) in protest at the idea.

The demo is taking place from 10am at Mary Arden’s Farm to illustrate the huge strength of feeling against the suggestion that 6,700 homes should be built on green belt land straddling the A3400 between Bearley and Wilmcote.

The idea of such an enormous settlement is one of the propositions being considered by Stratford and Warwick district councils in the process of formulating the South Warwickshire Local Plan up to the year 2050.

Under government requirements the two local authorities will need to show they can provide land for the building of more than 54,000 homes over the next 25 years.

The Stratford district is expected to prove it has the capacity for 27,000 new homes, with Warwick required to provide even more, at 27,000-plus. A response to the most recent consultations is expected towards the end of this year, with the aim of submitting a final plan to the government by the end of 2026.

The map shows a proposed location for new homes around Wilmcote and Bearley.

But Wilmcote-Bearley is not the only location in south Warwickshire that’s been identified for such an enormous development. Hatton has been earmarked for a possible housing scheme of more than 8,000 homes, while Long Marston is scheduled to provide a possible 3,500. All these suggestions are currently in the melting pot.

And this week the Wilmcote-Bearley protesters were quick to point out that the level of representations against having such a mass of new housing in one area is the highest in their locality – 1,064, equal to 88 per cent of the respondents. Hatton comes close behind with 85 percent (672) with Long Marston trailing at 25 per cent (360).

In a joint statement the Wilmcote and Bearley action groups said that the so-called new town development would “tear up precious green belt land, destroy the rural setting of Mary Arden’s historic home and swamp the A3400 – Stratford-upon-Avon’s northern gateway – with traffic chaos (an extra 10,000 vehicles per day)”.

It added: “The scale of the scheme would strain local infrastructure beyond breaking point.”

The statement said that Saturday’s demonstration outside Mary Arden’s Farm would show that residents were determined not to allow “this developer-led, ill-conceived sprawl” to wipe away centuries of Warwickshire heritage and destroy wildlife and biodiversity. It declared: “We are not NIMBYs – we are guardians of the green belt, protecting the landscape, history, and quality of life in this area for future generations.”

Janine Lee, chair of the Wilmcote action group, told the Herald that this Saturday would be the last of the “free to the public” open days currently being offered at Mary Arden’s Farm, and that’s why it had been chosen as the date for this particular demonstration.

“Last Saturday over 1,000 people came along,” she said. “It just goes to show how popular Mary Arden’s Farm is. Are they going to want to come through a mega housing development?”