MORE than 100 protesters gathered outside Mary Arden’s Farm in Wilmcote last Saturday to demonstrate against the idea of building 6,700 homes between Bearley and Wilmcote as part of the South Warwickshire Local Plan.

The suggestion to create this “new town” has been made as a way of helping the Stratford district meet its requirement to build 27,000 homes between now and 2050. The Warwick district has to provide even more – 27,000-plus.

The draft local plan – being developed jointly by Stratford and Warwick district councils – went out to consultation earlier this year and the responses are currently being assessed.

Campaigners are expected to know before the end of the year whether the Bearley-Wilmcote idea has been kept in the plan. A final version of the document will need to be submitted to the government by the end of 2026.

After the Wilmcote demonstration Janine Lee, chair of the village’s action committee, told the Herald: “One hundred and one villagers came together in defiance - standing firm against the reckless plan to force 6,700 houses between Wilmcote, Pathlow and Bearley.

The protest at Mary Arden's Farm, which protesters say would be swamped by a potential development.

“Some Stratford residents also joined us, because they too can see the truth: up to 17,000 extra people and 10,000 more cars would overwhelm our roads, crush our services, and tear apart the character of our communities.

“This fight is far from over and we will not stop until Stratford and Warwick district councils face reality: Bearley-Wilmcote is the wrong place for a new town, and we will never allow it to be forced upon us.”

The protesters chose Mary Arden’s Farm as the venue for their demo because they fear that a building of such international historical and cultural importance – the home of Shakespeare’s mother – will be irrevocably damaged if it is swamped by such a massive new housing development.