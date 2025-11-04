Angry residents are set to take part in a major protest on Saturday, 8th November against plans for up to 10,000 new homes adjacent the historic villages of Bearley and Wilmcote.

The demonstrators will march along the Birmingham Road, starting at 10am outside Chutney’s, near Tesco at the Maybird Shopping Park.

Organisers from the Bearley Wilmcote Action Group (BWAG) are hoping at least 200 protest marchers will join them to show their opposition to what they describe as an unsustainable and damaging development proposal.

“This is our moment to show Stratford that the Bearley Wilmcote (BW) plan affects everyone,” said BWAG joint leader Janine Lee.

“If approved, it will choke our roads, overwhelm local services, and permanently change the character of Stratford itself as well as our villages. There are currently just under 10,000 vehicles using the A3400 Birmingham Road through Stratford. Another 10,000 new homes means 12,000 more vehicles potentially using this road, which as everyone locally knows, cannot handle its current traffic, let alone increase its capacity. Yet the plan proposes to more than double its volume of traffic – it’s an unsustainable, ill-conceived plan.”

She added: “Participants are encouraged to bring placards and banners and to march peacefully in solidarity with the communities of Bearley, Wilmcote, and Pathlow.”



