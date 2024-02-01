Protest launched to change five-months of roadworks on major Stratford route

CONCERNS have been raised by Stratford Liberal Democrats that the safety improvements to the A439 Warwick Road will cause traffic chaos in other parts of the town.

The road is due to be closed northbound for up to five months from mid-February to allow a series of improvements to take place, such a new turning lane and resurfacing work.

But in a statement calling for the scheme to be postponed, the Lib Dems said alternatives need to be considered to keep the road open in both directions, such as staged re-surfacing with two-way traffic flow and temporary traffic lights.