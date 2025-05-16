Proposed investment scheme to bring Stratford’s eyesore buildings back into use

STRATFORD’S dilapidated eyesore buildings could be refurbished and brought back into use if enough people are willing to invest in their town.

Residents are being encouraged to share their thoughts about a proposal that could transform Stratford.

Chartered surveyor James Brookes has put forward a plan for community investment and ownership aimed at regenerating the town centre.

The Stratford Community Regeneration Trust would be set up, owned and run by people living in Stratford town and district.

Anyone living, working or connected with Stratford could buy shares, starting from £50.

The money would be used to buy and renovate property, with homes and offices then rented out to generate income, creating a ‘virtuous circle’ of investment and development.

The trust would be set up as a community benefit society and run on a democratic, one-member-one-vote basis.

Mr Brookes, of Complex Development Projects Ltd which specialises in urban regeneration and has steered projects including the transformation of Coventry’s creative quarter, said: “We have vacant shops and derelict buildings around town – these represent wasted opportunities that could be homes for local businesses or families.

“It’s frustrating to see empty properties alongside unmet needs in our community.”

The trust would invest in redeveloping properties, bringing them back into use.

He pointed out that people living or working in Stratford who want to improve their town don’t currently have any way of doing it.

He added: “Local government and charities have limited budgets and so, as a result, important projects such as affordable housing and youth facilities may not get funded.

“Meanwhile, faceless private developers pursue private projects to maximise their returns and that’s not necessarily what Stratford needs.”

He cited other towns and cities, such as Leeds, where a similar community-led trust’s share offer raised £550,000 from 150 local people to refurbish derelict houses into affordable homes for those in need.

And he pointed out: “You don’t have to be a millionaire to help. Community shares can cost as little as £50 each, allowing ordinary people to invest modest amounts and still get a stake and a return.

“The trust uses the pooled fund to purchase an underused property in Stratford – for example, an empty shop, a run-down historic building or a vacant lot – and then finances its redevelopment.

“We hire local contractors and builders to renovate or construct as needed, turning the site into a valuable community asset

“It’s a way in which everyone, from young adults to retirees, can participate in the town’s future.”

Mr Brookes said he is keen to hear what people think and has set up a website which includes a form to register interest.

He added: “At this stage, I’m just trying to find out how much interest there would be in something like this.”

Stratford District Council has been looking at how to bring town centre buildings back into use or redevelop rundown areas – the Gateway Project is slowly taking shape while the former BHS building in Bridge Street has been spoken about in terms of council intervention.

Cllr George Cowcher, deputy leader and planning and economic development portfolio holder at SDC, welcomed the idea of a community trust.

He told the Herald: “The structural problems facing our high streets often fall outside the scope of local authorities, so the district council welcomes this community initiative, and it could neatly dovetail with the vacant high streets work that we have been leading on.

“The district council is supportive of any projects that can help revitalise our town centres.”

There are some obvious sites around Stratford town centre which are ripe for intervention, but money and a willingness of the landowner to sell would be key to any future action. Among those sites are the former Green Dragon land on the corner of Arden Street and Greenhill Street as well as the old Picturehouse site in Windsor Street.

For more information and to register your interest in the idea visit https://stratfordregentrust.drr.ac/