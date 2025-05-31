MOTORISTS in Stratford are facing the prospect of increased charges on off-street car parks run by the district council.

Proposals to raise car-parking fees in the town are contained in a report which will go before the council’s ruling cabinet on Monday (2nd June).

Officials are asking councillors to approve the increases “in line with inflation”. However, it’s pointed out that an hour’s free parking will continue to be available at Bridgeway multi-storey and surface car parks.

Free parking will also still be available for disabled badge holders.

Stratford District Council

Under the proposals, charges in Stratford town centre car parks will go up by 10p from £1.20 to £1.30 for up to an hour – an increase of 7.69 per cent – culminating in a rise from £20 to £23.20 for up to 72 hours.

The overnight charge will increase from £3.30 to £3.50. The annual season ticket will rise from £550 to £580 and the quarterly season ticket from £150 to £160.

The annual Stratford Leisure Centre permit will go up from £35 to £40. The annual residents’ overnight permit will increase from £100 to £110 and the quarterly residents’ overnight permit from £30 to £35.

The Riverside coach and lorry park in Stratford will also face similar increases, along with Riverside motorhome parking and the Fisherman’s car park.

Increased charges will also affect the Telegraph Street car park in Shipston. There the charges will rise from 30p to 40p for up to an hour, culminating in an increase from £8.50 to £8.90 for up to nine hours, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

The new charges are due to come into effect from 1st July this year and continue until they’re reviewed again in 2027.