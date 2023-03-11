Property of the week - stunning bespoke home with green tech at Cleeve Prior
THIS bespoke, detached home was completed in 2017 and offers a huge amount of space, immaculately presented interiors, modern technology and green credentials.
The four/five bedroom chalet bungalow is located in The Drive, Hoden Lane, Cleeve Prior, and boasts among its many selling points, solar panels, a water harvesting facility, air source heat pump and EV charging point, as well as underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.
The accommodation includes a stunning, open-plan family kitchen, sitting and dining room with a range of grey painted country units and central island.
The kitchen has two Smeg ovens and Smeg induction hob, Miele dishwasher, space for American-style fridge-freezer, twin butler sinks and a boiling hot water tap.
The dining area has bi-fold doors which lead out to the rear terrace and garden, while the sitting room has a feature electric fire and built-in cupboards.
Just off the kitchen area is also a handy utility room where there is space for a washing machine and a tumble dryer.
Four of the bedrooms (one can be used as a snug) are found on the ground floor – two with en suite shower rooms – along with a family bathroom and separate WC.
On the first floor a large study landing leads to the master bedroom, which also has an en suite bathroom.
Outside, to the front, there is a gravelled parking and turning area leading to the garage, and neat lawned gardens.
The side and rear gardens include a spacious shed, fully insulated home office and a raised pergola with hot tub. There is also a second home office/workshop, which is again insulated, and raised vegetable beds.
Access to the property is through twin metal gates and an audio entry system as well as a pedestrian gate.
2 The Drive, Hoden Lane, Cleeve Prior, is on the market, for offers based on £945,000, with Peter Clarke Estate Agents. To find out more call 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk