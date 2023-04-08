Property agent opens new office in Stratford

MIDLANDS-based land and property agent Sheldon Bosley Knight (SBK) has opened a new office in Stratford.

The firm, which is celebrating its 180th year, has moved into 35-36 Rother Street after completing a full refurbishment.

The new office in Rother Street, Stratford.

The branch, which replaced its previous office in Wood Street, will house its sales, lettings and directors’ office.

Customers will also be able to access the nine other departments that make up the business including rural, planning and the newly re-launched auctions department.

Director and co-owner Mike Cleary said: “As we celebrate our 180th anniversary, it’s great to be back in the heart of Stratford and we couldn’t be happier with our new home.

“It’s been an exciting 12 months for the business, with acquisitions, expansion, our sales and lettings teams winning multiple awards and our newly re-launched auction department.

“At the heart of it all are our expert, knowledgeable and friendly award-winning teams who are here to help and advise all our customers.”

Last year, SBK re-launched its auction arm of the company and is hosting its next sale on Wednesday, 24th May, at Stratford Town Hall.