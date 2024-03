POETRY took pride of place at Wilmcote Primary when a prominent poet visited the school on Friday.

Poet Ash Dickinson with children at Wilmcote Primary School last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Pupils and staff welcomed Ash Dickinson – a poet and author - who worked with classes of children as they learned to enjoy the art of reading and writing and poetry using their creative skills and imagination.

The day started with assembly and the poetry sessions carried on from there.