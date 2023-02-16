A MISSLE smashed through the window of a car as a motorist drove by a travellers’ site just outside Temple Grafton, it was claimed.

The male driver went past the site just before 7pm on Sunday (12th February) when the projectile hit his window.

Confirming the incident, a Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver reported something hit and smashed the passenger side window as he was driving along Ardens Grafton Road. He reported that a small hole was left in the window. It has been classed as criminal damage to a vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing.”

One villager, who did not want to be named, said this latest incident was part of a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area.