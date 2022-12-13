With temperatures largely remaining freezing today (Tuesday), the highways department are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Warwickshire gritters were out in force last night, but motorists are asked not to assume all roads on their chosen route have been gritted.

Before gritting last night, the county highways team told the Herald: “Since 9th December we completed 4 gritting runs with some routes completed twice on Sunday evening in the South of the County as drivers reported some laying snow. We have used over 1,030 Tonnes of salt over the weekend and driven some 4,500 miles.

Usain Salt and Professor Chris Gritty were just two of the names selected for Warwickshire’s new gritters following a well-received public competition in 2021. (43998801)

“With further cold weather forecast this week we would remind residents that they should always drive to road conditions and never assume roads have been gritted.”

Last year the department took delivery of a new fleet of gritters. A public vote on names came up with some imaginative puns, including Professor Chris Gritty and Usain Salt.

Highways’ department guidance for driving in winter conditions:

• Stick to the main roads where you can and only travel if necessary.

• Slow down – it can take 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.

• Use a high gear – this will help avoid wheel spin.

• Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.

• You may need up to 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.

• Try not to brake suddenly – it may lock up your wheels and you could skid further.

• Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible.

• Look out for gritters spreading salt or using snow ploughs, and only overtake if it's safe to do so.