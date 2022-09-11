Today (Sunday) The Proclamation of Accession will be read throughout the UK.

Stratford's service takes place at the Town Hall at 2pm, with chair of Stratford District council Mark Cargill delivering the Proclamation from the balcony at 2pm.

Road closures will be in place from 11am to 2.30pm: including all of High Street and top end of Sheep Street.

A poignant reminder marking King George III's reign can been seen on Stratford Town Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson.

The Proclamation of Accession is the formal method of publicising the accession, sharing the news that the monarch has died and that the heir has acceded to the throne.

The Proclamation is also being read at 2pm in Henley, and in Bidford and Alcester at 4pm.

An official ceremony also takes place at the Warwickshire County Council offices, on the steps of Shire Hall in Warwick, at 1pm. The Proclamation will be read out by David Kelham, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Tim Cox.

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. (59225875)

People are invited to leave floral tributes at the Swan Fountain on Bancroft Gardens, near the bottom of Sheep Street. The flowers will be moved to the Garden Of Remembrance ahead of The Queen's funeral on Monday, 19th September. The flowers will later be composted.

Stratford Town Council will host a book of condolence in the Town Hall from 2pm today, and thereafter between the hours of 9:30am to 6:30pm daily until the day after the state funeral on Monday, 19th September.

Other books of condolence are open at Elizabeth House, Church Street and Holy Trinity Church, Old Town, where you can also light a candle.