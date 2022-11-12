Priors Martson pub owner wins Channel 4's Four in a Bed

A PUB owner who scooped the top prize in a popular TV show has admitted he bought the venue by accident when he was drunk.

Anthony Griffin, who took over The Hollybush Inn in Priors Marston two years ago, was crowned the winner in Channel 4’s series Four in a Bed. The show follows four sets of holiday hosts who stay at each other’s hotels – each 20-minute episode focuses on one of those featured.

Guests score each other on hosting skills, facilities, cleanliness, breakfast and value for money.