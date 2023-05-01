POLITICIANS are strange creatures; they crave the oxygen of publicity, yet tend to dodge the questions that people want straight answers to.

Neil Wallace.

How strange then that, last week, he chose to speak out on that most pressing of concerns, his personal desire to see all young people studying maths until the age of 18! If ever there was a case of making headlines whilst ducking the issues, surely this was it.

It is hard to understand the prime minister’s preoccupation with maths. It is already the most popular A level subject in the country, meanwhile students who don’t achieve at least a Grade 4 at GCSE already have to retake the subject as part of their post-16 studies. If students are not sufficiently numerate by the age of 16, having studied the subject daily for 11 years, the answer is unlikely to be teach them more maths until the age of 18. What about redirecting the focus of the current GCSE maths curriculum to achieve whatever the prime minister thinks is important? Is the current course really relevant and socially useful?

Meanwhile, there have been no further governmental attempts to resolve the current industrial dispute. The National Education Union has announced that there will be more strikes coming on 27th April and 2nd May, having rejected the government’s offer of a 4.5 per cent average pay award for 2023/24, 4 per cent of which was to come from existing school budgets, with only 0.5 per cent of additional government funding.

This dispute is not only about the inadequacy of this year’s pay award but real terms pay cuts over the past decade which have contributed to a recruitment and retention crisis. Schools cannot continue to limp on without a steady supply of the single most important resource – enough teachers.

Alarmingly, earlier this month the Department for Education published a research report on Working lives of teachers and leaders. School leaders reported working an average 57.5 hours and teachers 51.9 hours in the most recent working week before being surveyed. Perhaps not surprisingly, questions about personal wellbeing indicated that teacher and leader wellbeing in English state schools is lower than equivalent wellbeing scores for the UK population. A quarter of teachers and leaders reported that they were considering leaving the state school sector in the next 12 months for reasons other than retirement. The most commonly cited reasons were high workload (92 per cent), government initiatives or policy changes (76 per cent) and pressures relating to pupil outcomes or inspection (69 per cent). Something clearly needs to change.

This need for systemic change hit the headlines recently with the much-publicised death of Ruth Perry, a primary headteacher from Berkshire who took her own life whilst awaiting an Ofsted report downgrading her school from ‘outstanding’ to ‘inadequate’.

Teaching unions have sought to highlight the devastating consequences this single word judgement can have on schools and leaders. These one-word judgements are too reductive and miss the nuances that make each school unique. There is so much more to a school than a single descriptor, and there needs to be a far more balanced picture of schools presented to parents.

With a new Ofsted chief inspector due to be appointed later this year, at least there is the hope that there might be some changes coming down the track.

Systemic issues like the punitive pressures of performance tables and Ofsted inspections, the lack of funding and the erosion of pay and conditions causing the recruitment and retention crisis are ones that the government needs to urgently address. There simply aren’t enough maths teachers to increase the time given to the subject; there is enough maths in the curriculum already and there are other fish to fry.