PRIMAL Scream top the bill at Ragley Hall this weekend at Bigfoot Festival, which styles itself as the UK’s first ever craft beer music festival.

Running from Friday to Sunday, organisers say they are aiming to unite the best of the international craft beer scene with a diverse mix of music.

Hosted entirely outdoors, in the grounds of the estate near Alcester, Bigfoot features offerings from a line-up of renowned brewers and food vendors, as well as musical acts and family entertainment.

Blending swaggering rock’n’roll attitude with dancefloor-friendly rhythms, Primal Scream are the perfect band to ignite a thrilling festival fervour. Fronted by Bobby Gillespie, the band have a rich catalogue of absolute classics, including Movin’ On Up, Loaded, Rocks, Country Girl and many more.

Bobby Gillespie (48218830)

Meanwhile, Herald arts favourites Hot Chip will be putting an innovative twist on their euphoric electro-pop with their groundbreaking Megamix set. The band behind iconic tracks such as Ready for the Floor and Over and Over will blur the conventions of a DJ set by adding live sound and instrumentation to create a fascinating and fresh festival experience.

They join an essential and eclectic main-stage bill that includes Fat White Family, Maribou State (DJ set), Baxter Dury, A Certain Ratio, Franc Moody, Trojan Soundsystem, the London African Gospel Choir – who will be performing Paul Simon’s seminal album Graceland – and Warmduscher.

Elsewhere, London brewery Signature Brew will be bringing its buzzy DIY series of brewery gigs to Bigfoot in the form of a punk stage, headlined by Brit alt-rock favourites Dinosaur Pile-Up. They will be joined by the visceral Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, cult favourites The Wytches and hotly-tipped punks Chubby and the Gang, Big Joanie and more.

To complete a diverse line-up of music for all tastes, Bigfoot will host a dance area in the adjacent woods, featuring house and techno from Jackathon party-starter Heidi, Running Back co-founder Gerd Janson, Phantasy Sound founder Erol Alkan, “DJs’ DJ” Ivan Smagghe, UK clubbing institution Bugged Out and Scott Fraser, co-founder of one of London’s best underground parties Body Hammer.

Hot Chip (48218826)

Co-founder Greg Wells said: “I can’t think of a better way to recover from Covid, Brexit and Trump than for us all to get together in the great outdoors at the height of English summertime, drink locally-made world-class beer and watch one of the all-time great bands.”

Meanwhile, as reported in this week's Herald: a row has broken out over this weekend’s Bigfoot Festival about what ticketholders are allowed to bring on to the campsite.

After festival-goers spotted a warning that food and drink from outside would not be allowed into the camping area, many reacted angrily on the event’s Facebook page at what they saw as draconian measures.

Asked to comment Mr Wells said: “The independent food and drink community is at the heart of Bigfoot: our mission is to celebrate the best that the UK has to offer. We’re partnering with local and artisan producers and businesses, many of whom have historically faced barriers to entry in taking out festival pitches due to cost.

“In requesting that people don’t bring their own food and beverage, our aim is to support those independent businesses and engender discovery, surprise and delight.”

Organisers admitted the initial ruling came over too harshly and clarified that water, soft drinks, snacks, breakfast and special dietary items, including children’s food, would be allowed.

Mr Wells explained: “We understand that our T&Cs came across as being stricter than we had intended and would like to unreservedly apologise for any concern caused. Bigfoot is about inclusivity, celebration and unity, particularly after the 18 months we’ve endured, and we are champing at the bit to open our gates and bring everyone together.”

When and where: Bigfoot Festival starts on Friday. Standard adult weekend tickets include camping and are priced at £120. Find out more at www.bigfootfestival.co.uk