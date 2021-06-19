Primal Scream bring the good times to Bigfoot stage (despite rain)

Primal Scream took to the stage tonight (Saturday) to headline Bigfoot Festival at Ragley Hall, near Alcester.

While other festivals have had to cancel following the continued Covid restrictions, craft beer and musical festival Bigfoot was allowed to go ahead. Festival-goers had to show proof that they had a recent negative Covid test before they were permitted entry.

Bobby Gillespie on stage at Bigfoot (48385316)

Ahead of tonight’s set, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie told the BBC: "We rehearsed last weekend [and] we were all surprised at how tight we sounded - the last time we played was December 2019. I'm sure it'll be a release for everybody - audience and bands."

The festival is also on tomorrow (Sunday) when electropop outfit Hot Chip Megamix headline, supported by indie band The Orielles and the London African Gospel Choir performing Graceland.

See next week’s Herald for a roundup of the festival.