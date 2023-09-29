PRIEST, railway enthusiast, rugby club founder, real ale aficionado, community action man, beloved husband, father and grandfather – David Capron who died on 21st September, was all of these.

Proud of his West Country heritage from Minehead, where generations of Caprons ran the family garage and were responsible for the fire brigade, David was looking forward to celebrating his birthday next weekend there, with his wife, Hilary, younger two sons, Peter and Stephen, daughters-in-law and three youngest grandsons. Eldest son, Mark, also a parish priest, lives in Norfolk with his wife and two sons. Uniquely, the last female Capron was born in 1845.

David’s life was rooted in his Christian faith and life as a parish priest. Linking church and community was immensely important to him; a mission that enabled him to share his interests and inspire others to be involved in activities that promoted reaching out to others and personal wellbeing.