A STRATFORD priest who thwarted a suspected thief by sitting on him has a message to others who may target his church: “Don’t mess with me! Criminals beware!”

The drama unfolded last Friday at catholic church St Gregory the Great when Father Alex Austin was alerted to a suspected theft in progress by his secretary at around 2.30pm.

Alex, pictured, explained: “She rang me quite scared and said there’s a burglar in the church. Luckily, she had phoned the police and her husband.”

Father Alex Austin of St Gregory's, Stratford

A livestream camera had been installed in the church so services could be broadcast during the pandemic. But at that moment Alex and his secretary instead watched the man on screen from the safety of the parish office as he targeted donation boxes, which contained notes as well as loose change.

Alex continued: “He pocketed the money then stuffed it into a bag – he was quite casual about it.”

Back-up arrived in the form of the secretary’s husband and the fearless trio leapt into action to stop the man getting away.

“We went to the back of the church and we held the door closed so he couldn’t get out but it was quite difficult because it was only a small nob. He was screaming and shouting ‘Let me out! Let me out!’. Adrenaline must have kicked in as he managed to overpower us. The door flew open and he tried to make his escape.”