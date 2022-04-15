Pride events coming to Stratford and Shipston this summer

It’ll be a summer of celebration for LGBT communities in Stratford and Shipston with Warwickshire Pride events due to take place in the towns ahead of Leamington’s Pride Parade in August.

Warwickshire Pride in Stratford in 2018 (55971988)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Warwickshire Pride will be holding events on the 12th June in Shipston and the 10th July in Stratford.

After having to cancel the planned events in the last two years, Warwickshire Pride Chairman, Daniel Browne, explained how he was delighted to be finally bringing events to Stratford and Shipston.