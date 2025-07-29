Pride as Tiddington shop wins Retailer of the Year award

A COUPLE say they’re ‘very proud’ their convenience store in Tiddington has scooped a national award.

Joanne and Simon Myatt, who own and run an independent Spar, have been named Retailer of the Year.

The couple were presented with the prestigious Baldwin Cup, a silver trophy, during an awards ceremony held at Telford International Centre at the end of June.

The honour is given to ‘outstanding retailers who demonstrate excellence’.

Joanne said: “It’s a great honour – it’s nice to be recognised within the Spar group and makes us feel like we must be doing something right.”

The store, which is open from 6am to 10pm seven days a week, also includes a post office branch.

Many customers are long-time regulars.

Joanne pointed out: “Quite a big proportion of our customers are elderly and live on their own, so they come in for a chat.

Spar shop staff including Martin Devereux, Paul Smith, Si Myatt, Luke Palmer, Graham Cotterell and Tony Knight pictured with the Baldwin Cup. Photo: Iain Duck

“We're on first-name terms, because we’re sometimes the one person they see on a daily basis.

“Since our customers found out we'd won this award, we've had really lovely comments saying it’s truly deserved, so that’s been really nice.

“Me and my husband own the store, but we couldn't do it without the team we have working for us.”

She said the couple haven’t yet had a chance to celebrate their win.

She added: “We’re in our peak period at the moment, with this hot weather, and the caravan parks down the road keep us busy all through the summer.

“But when things are quieter, we’ll close the store early and have a celebration.”