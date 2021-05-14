Preview day for as Henley firm unveils two new luxury coaches

One of Johnsons new coaches (47162595)

JOHNSONS Coaches has invested in two new vehicles which it plans to put into operation on Monday (17th May) as the lockdown restrictions are eased.

And there’s an opportunity to take a look at the new Luxury Traveller coaches as the Henley firm – it is holding preview days today (Friday) and Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

The new coaches will be used exclusively on Johnsons own programme of ‘Luxury Traveller’ holidays in the UK and, when the situation allows, overseas.

John Johnson, the firm’s commercial director, said: “I’m delighted that after a year’s delay due the pandemic that at last we can take delivery of these fantastic new coaches.

“I know that our customers will love them, they take luxury coach travel to a whole new level. The new coaches have the latest, technologically advanced, 13 litre diesel engines that are environmentally friendly, with only the same exhaust emissions as a modern family car!

“They will be seen regularly out and about as they spearhead Johnsons large and popular programme of holidays, short breaks and day excursions, for their customers throughout the Midlands and south Warwickshire.”

The coaches are equipped with only 43 seats to provide more legroom and reclining chairs. The coaches also have USB charging points, free WiFi and free drinks on board.