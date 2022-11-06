EIGHTEEN jobs will be created when Pret sandwich store reopens in the centre of Stratford.

Last week the Herald told how fans of the chain had spotted posters in the windows and were hoping it was about to reopen.

Since then, Pret HQ has confirmed the shop on Henley Street will definitely open in time for Christmas.

It will be operated by Dallas Holdings, one of Pret’s franchise partners, which is looking to hire 18 team members.