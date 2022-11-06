Home   News   Article

18 jobs created as Pret confirms it will reopen Stratford branch in time for the festive season

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:19, 06 November 2022
 | Updated: 14:21, 06 November 2022

EIGHTEEN jobs will be created when Pret sandwich store reopens in the centre of Stratford.

Last week the Herald told how fans of the chain had spotted posters in the windows and were hoping it was about to reopen.

Since then, Pret HQ has confirmed the shop on Henley Street will definitely open in time for Christmas.

It will be operated by Dallas Holdings, one of Pret’s franchise partners, which is looking to hire 18 team members.

