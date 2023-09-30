Pressure on Warwickshire PCC to reveal new protocol between police and hunt
Published: 15:19, 30 September 2023
| Updated: 15:38, 30 September 2023
AN APPEAL to make public the protocol to manage road safety concerns relating to Warwickshire Hunt fell on deaf ears despite concerns over transparency.
Warwickshire Police issued Warwickshire Hunt with a community protection notice (CPN), ordering that officers should be provided with a calendar of all events and locations and timings of any road crossings a week before meets.
This was due to be appealed by Warwickshire Hunt but a protocol to address road safety matters, which has not been published, was agreed prior to that being heard. It meant the CPN and the legal challenge was dropped.