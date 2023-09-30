AN APPEAL to make public the protocol to manage road safety concerns relating to Warwickshire Hunt fell on deaf ears despite concerns over transparency.

Warwickshire Police issued Warwickshire Hunt with a community protection notice (CPN), ordering that officers should be provided with a calendar of all events and locations and timings of any road crossings a week before meets.

This was due to be appealed by Warwickshire Hunt but a protocol to address road safety matters, which has not been published, was agreed prior to that being heard. It meant the CPN and the legal challenge was dropped.