Preparing for the worst… what to do if Stratford’s Clopton Bridge collapsed?

FLOODS have been all around us in recent weeks and steps are being taken to look at the long-term risks – including the nightmare scenario of Stratford’s Clopton Bridge collapsing.

The continuous rumble of lorries over it has long been a concern but the catastrophe of it falling down is being aired in a motion about flooding going to Stratford District Council next week.

The five-part motion aims to get the council to make long-term commitments to reduce the risk of making the flood situation worse by doing all in its power to stop building on flood plains across the district. It also urges action to get updated evidence of the flooding risk; a new policy for flood plain areas and action on flood management.