FORMER QPR and Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway paid tribute to Cody Fisher as the Stratford Town player’s No 23 was retired last night (Thursday).

Holloway also spoke of the charity which is being set up in Cody’s name.

Further tributes will be paid to Cody before and during Stratford Town's league game against Kings Langley tomorrow (Saturday).

The 23-year-old from Studley, who made 54 appearances for the Bards having signed during the 2018-19 season, was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Box-ing Day.

Prior to the 3pm kick-off at the Arden Garages Stadium, chairman Jed McCrory told the Herald there will be a minute's silence.

The game will then be stopped in the 23rd minute for a minute's applause.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, were charged with the murder of Cody and, after appearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, they were remanded in custody until 17th March when they will enter a plea.

A four-week trial has provisionally been set for 3rd July.

Cody Fisher. Photo: STFC (61695587)

Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, had appeared at the court on Monday for a four-minute hearing in front of two magistrates.

They confirmed their details and pleaded not guilty to the linked charge of affray.

The Crane had its licensed suspended for 28 days by Birmingham City Council after West Midlands Police said there had been “serious management failings” when officers responded to the fatal stabbing.